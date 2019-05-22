89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Worker killed while performing repairs on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

3 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 May 22, 2019 9:17 AM May 22, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The Department of Transportation and Development says an employee working for a DOTD contractor was killed Wednesday morning after a vehicle collided with equipment along the roadway.

The work zone is on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge where contract workers are conducting joint repairs during "non-peak driving hours," DOTD says.

*****

IBERVILLE PARISH - Louisiana State Police were called to a fatal crash in Iberville Parish Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. on I-10 West at mile marker 134. Details about the crash weren't provided.

The roadway is open, but congestion has been reported in the area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days