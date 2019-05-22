89°
Worker killed while performing repairs on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
UPDATE: The Department of Transportation and Development says an employee working for a DOTD contractor was killed Wednesday morning after a vehicle collided with equipment along the roadway.
The work zone is on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge where contract workers are conducting joint repairs during "non-peak driving hours," DOTD says.
IBERVILLE PARISH - Louisiana State Police were called to a fatal crash in Iberville Parish Wednesday morning.
The crash happened before 8 a.m. on I-10 West at mile marker 134. Details about the crash weren't provided.
All lanes are open on I-10 West at Mile Marker 134 (past Ramah). Congestion remains at LA 77 (Grosse Tete).— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 22, 2019
The roadway is open, but congestion has been reported in the area.
