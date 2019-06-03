74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Worker in deadly Gulf blast was cleaning equipment

4 years 6 months 1 week ago Friday, November 21 2014 Nov 21, 2014 November 21, 2014 11:23 AM November 21, 2014 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - A drilling company says a worker killed in an offshore explosion was cleaning a piece of equipment during routine maintenance at its oil-and-gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Houston-based Fieldwood Energy LLC says another worker suffered "visible injury" and two other workers reported ringing in their ears. The company says the three injured workers have been released from the hospital.

Fieldwood says the worker who was killed Thursday was cleaning a piece of equipment that separates oil from water liquids when an "isolated pressure event" occurred. The company says the victim was employed by the Louisiana company Turnkey Cleaning Services, which specializes in cleaning offshore facilities.

The explosion happened on the Echo Platform, which is about 12 miles offshore near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days