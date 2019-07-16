Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Worker dies from late June explosion in NW Louisiana

19 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 July 16, 2019 5:29 PM July 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT (AP) - A northwest Louisiana coroner says a 43-year-old man has died of injuries from an industrial explosion late last month.
  
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says Jonathan Hall of the DeSoto Parish town of Stonewall died early Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital.
  
The news release says Hall was taken there after an air compressor exploded June 26 at Pratt Industries' plant at The Port of Caddo-Bossier.
  
Pratt Industries' website says the company is based in Conyers, Georgia, and recycles paper, plastic and metal, as well as making corrugated paper and turning it into packaging. Facilities in more than 27 states include a recycling plant and a paper mill at the port in Shreveport.
