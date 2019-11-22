Latest Weather Blog
Worker accidentally sends corporate-wide email he's out sick
KANSAS CITY – It’s never fun being sick; and it’s not always easy to let the boss know you need to stay home. And, it’s not just hard, but somewhat embarrassing, when you accidentally let as many as 4,000 of your colleagues know you won’t make it to work.
Television traffic reporter Nick Vasos at a TV station in Kansas City inadvertently emailed his entire company – not just his Kansas City colleagues, but those working for the nation-wide broadcast conglomerate – by apparently selecting the wrong mass email list when he tried to let his bosses know he would be out sick from his shift Friday morning.
Vasos works for broadcast company Nexstar Media Group, which owns 194 TV stations across the United States and has more than 4,500 employees.
You can imagine what happened next.
TV station employees from across the country responded to a growing email thread until the company was forced to turn the email off.
Never been more proud to manage my inbox #NickIsSick #GetWellSoon #NexstarNation #NexstarNick pic.twitter.com/AH3Gb24nsr— Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) November 22, 2019
Nick out sick is my new favorite thing. #NexstarNation #NickStrong pic.twitter.com/Td96i31WJu— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) November 22, 2019
"I hate to be a party pooper and I have as much sympathy for Nick as anyone. But with the number of members of the breaking news list, there could be thousands of emails sent by the time this is done, We've locked the list down so that no one can send to it," a corporate tech official wrote before blocking everyone out.
Though, Vasos and his illness were already viral – of the internet fame kind.
Colleagues used Twitter and the hashtag #PrayersForNick to keep the conversation going, where people from all over the place chimed in.
His boss let Twitter know Vasos was okay. Jana Calkins, a news executive at WDAF where Vasos works, posted on Twitter: “Grateful to report he and I have communicated and he is going to pull through. You guys are a scream!”
Vasos wrapped up the conversation later by posting on Twitter: “Now time to rest. Good night.”
Attention #NexstarNation. Take it from me, when calling sick don’t email news@Nexstar.tv You’re welcome. #PrayersForNick Now time to rest. Good night.— Nick Vasos (@NickVasos) November 22, 2019
Sweet lordt. The shrine at @NickVasos’ desk is growing. We are officially off the rails @fox4kc. My sides hurt from laughing! #NexstarNation #PrayersForNick #SickNick pic.twitter.com/NcmiyVTCSu— Jana Calkins (@Jayhawk96) November 22, 2019
