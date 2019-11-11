Work set to start on new Jefferson Davis Parish jail

JENNINGS - Ground will be officially broken Thursday for a new $10 million Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.



The new regional consolidated jail facility is on U.S. Highway 90, just west of Jennings.



Sheriff Ivy Woods said the jail will provide the parish with 200 inmate beds - 160 for males, 20 for female and 20 isolated cells for juveniles and quarantined offenders - which will help area law enforcement officials house inmates locally and keep them in custody longer.



Plans for the new jail are based on a 2012 feasibility study which called for replacement of the 65-bed facility which officials have said is undersized, outdated, always filled to capacity and in need of costly repairs.