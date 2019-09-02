Work release inmate working at fast food joint missing

GONZALES – A work release inmate assigned to a job at a fast food restaurant disappeared Sunday.

The inmate, Zacchaesus Tassin, was assigned to the Wendy’s at the Tanger mall. He was an East Baton Rouge work release inmate.

EBR sheriff’s deputies are now searching for him, authorities said.

“[He] walked off from his job at the Wendy’s, and management noticed he was missing shortly before contacting the sheriff’s office,” authorities said.

The 18-year-old is wanted for simple escape.

Call 389-5000 if you spot him.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz