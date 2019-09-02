79°
Latest Weather Blog
Work release inmate working at fast food joint missing
GONZALES – A work release inmate assigned to a job at a fast food restaurant disappeared Sunday.
The inmate, Zacchaesus Tassin, was assigned to the Wendy’s at the Tanger mall. He was an East Baton Rouge work release inmate.
EBR sheriff’s deputies are now searching for him, authorities said.
“[He] walked off from his job at the Wendy’s, and management noticed he was missing shortly before contacting the sheriff’s office,” authorities said.
The 18-year-old is wanted for simple escape.
Call 389-5000 if you spot him.
*****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana restaurants now required to label imported seafood
-
Officials work to keep boaters safe on Labor Day
-
Louisiana first responders deployed to East Coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian
-
Police identify man who tricked woman with dementia into withdrawing cash from...
-
Police identify man found dead in hotel Sunday after reported shooting