Work release inmate on the run after leaving job site in East Baton Rouge
ZACHARY - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a work release inmate who left his job site in Zachary.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Jacob Allen Cassagne, 27, was working at Jett's Food Mart on Church Street when he left in a red SUV or hatchback-style vehicle with tinted windows.
Cassagne is about 5'8" and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Jett's Food Mart polo and black pants.
