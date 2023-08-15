99°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Work release inmate on the run after leaving job site in East Baton Rouge

1 hour 28 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, August 15 2023 Aug 15, 2023 August 15, 2023 3:42 PM August 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a work release inmate who left his job site in Zachary.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Jacob Allen Cassagne, 27, was working at Jett's Food Mart on Church Street when he left in a red SUV or hatchback-style vehicle with tinted windows. 

Trending News

Cassagne is about 5'8" and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Jett's Food Mart polo and black pants. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days