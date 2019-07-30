Work release inmate facing new charge of simple escape

75°
Tuesday, July 30 2019
BATON ROUGE- An inmate has been arrested again after he left his work release assignment over the weekend.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Thomas Watkins went to work Sunday morning and was scheduled to get off at 7 p.m.

When the transportation van arrived to pick him up, it was discovered that Watkins had left his place of employment without authorization. Watkins was later located and charged with simple escape.

Arrest documents show that Watkins was previously convicted of simple burglary. He was assigned to the work release program on May 14.

