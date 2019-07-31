88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Work release inmate assigned to concrete job found dead at Heck plant today

1 hour 59 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 3:25 PM July 31, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz
Google image

BATON ROUGE – A work-release inmate was found dead at his job Wednesday – a concrete plant owned by Heck Industries.

Sheriff’s deputies said other concrete workers found George Merritte, 50, unresponsive in a chair located in the break room of the facility. The employee called 911, and began CPR. Merritte could not be revived, the sheriff’s office said.

Merritte was a work release inmate assigned to Louisiana Workforce. He was working at the facility on Adams Road.

The sheriff's office handled the investigation since it involved a work release inmate. 

An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death. 

Court records show Merritte was in jail on robbery charges. 

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days