Work crews ahead of schedule on Southern bridge

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is getting ready for the fall semester, steadily working to complete a bridge that's been out for nearly a year.

The bridge collapsed last year after it was discovered that the piping was old and water had washed away dirt from the foundation.



"There was a problem at the bridge and we've done everything we could for (student's) own safety to make it both safe for them and also to make sure that we get the bridge completed," said Ed Pratt, Southern's Media Relations Director.

Those who've been around since before the collapse told News 2 that they're excited for the repairs.

"It's progress. It simply means that it's going to get better," said Willie McCorkle, who runs the barbershop on campus.

The work first began on the bridge in May. The university was waiting on the $800,000 it needed from the state to start the process.

School officials hope to have the work complete by mid-September.