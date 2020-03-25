Latest Weather Blog
Work continues on Government St. road diet project this week
BATON ROUGE - Officials say development along the Government Street corridor will carry on amid coronavirus fears.
The Department of Transportation and Development says a lane closure at the intersection of Government and S. 10th Street will happen starting 8 a.m. Friday and continue through 3 p.m. Saturday.
According to DOTD, crews are currently filing roadway joints and performing curb and gutter work on the roundabout approaches. Construction on the roundabout multi-path began this week.
Construction on the project first began back in January 2018. The $11.7 million project will reduce travel lanes to one in each direction, with a two-way-left-turn-lane in the center. Also included in the project are sidewalk improvements, with ADA accessible ramps and bicycle lanes in each direction, as well as a roundabout that will replace the signalized intersection at Government St., Lobdell Ave., and Independence Park Blvd.
The project is expected to be completed in late 2020.
