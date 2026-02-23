Woods fire on Gum Swamp Road that burned over 200 acres in Livingston reignites causing road closure

LIVINGSTON — A woods fire originally sparking on Sunday night on Gum Swamp Road near Highway 42 has erupted into several small fires on Monday, leaving the road closed.

According to Livingston Parish fire officials, the fire was under control late Sunday night, with a few hot spots near the roadway still blowing smoke.

Officials said that the fire burned over 200 acres before being extinguished. The fire came as large forest fires raged through Lacombe on Sunday, causing I-12 to shut down for at least three hours.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the fire along I-12 in St. Tammany Parish has been contained as crews remain onsite to monitor the area.

The department also announced that a red flag warning was in effect for Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in several parishes across the state due to gusty winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity. These conditions allow fire to spread quickly.

Due to the windy weather conditions, the previously extinguished fire along Gum Swamp Road has erupted into several small fires in the area. The fires cause the road to close as fire crews with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry work to gain control of the flames.

Firefighters with Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 7 ask that travelers please avoid the area at this time. Drivers should find alternate routes.

Fire officials across the state are asking that residents refrain from burning due to the weather conditions.