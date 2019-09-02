79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woodlawn increasing security at all campuses Tuesday after 'video threat' surfaces

BATON ROUGE - School officials are taking precautions and increasing security at Woodlawn Elementary, Middle, and High after a threat was made "electronically."

A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish School system tells WBRZ the video threat is believed to be a copycat from a similar threat made earlier this year.

Monday, parents received the following message:

"Please be aware that a threat was made electronically that may have referenced Woodlawn Middle School. The school is working with the district security team and law enforcement to investigate the threat and an increased police presence has been requested to support the school with the situation is reviewed."

The school system released the following statement late Monday night:

"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was made aware that a threat was sent electronically that referenced a Woodlawn School. The schools are working with the district security team and law enforcement to investigate the threat and an increased police presence has been requested to support the school while the situation is reviewed."

The incident has been turned over to the sheriff's office.

