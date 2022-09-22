80°
Woodlawn High teacher reportedly placed on leave amid allegations of using racist slurs toward students

2 hours 23 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, September 21 2022 Sep 21, 2022 September 21, 2022 9:43 PM September 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Woodlawn High teacher has been reportedly placed on leave amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with students, the NAACP said Wednesday. 

According to the organization, the teacher used racial slurs toward students and accompanied students to social events while "consuming multiple alcoholic drinks." 

The NAACP says they turned over videos of the educator to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and the teacher was placed on leave. 

As of Wednesday night, the school system has not confirmed the allegations. 

