Woodlawn High teacher reportedly placed on leave amid allegations of using racist slurs toward students

BATON ROUGE - A Woodlawn High teacher has been reportedly placed on leave amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with students, the NAACP said Wednesday.

According to the organization, the teacher used racial slurs toward students and accompanied students to social events while "consuming multiple alcoholic drinks."

The NAACP says they turned over videos of the educator to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and the teacher was placed on leave.

As of Wednesday night, the school system has not confirmed the allegations.