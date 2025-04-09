Woodlawn High School opens community pantry for students, staff

BATON ROUGE — Early Wednesday morning, students at Woodlawn High School lined up to get items from the brand-new Panther Pantry.

"We want to provide this opportunity for them to have cost-free resources, both here during their time at the school and for when they go home. So they can take the items home to their families. So these resources can be extended behind this school building," Woodlawn Parent Teacher Organization secretary Dejunne Jackson said.

The pantry is run by the PTO but they get a lot of help from their community partners, Southern University and the Southern University Law Center.

Even though it's operated by adults, students help with inventory and stocking shelves. But one student had a very special helping hand: Kristen Cunningham designed the pantry's logo.

"So I just really wanted to incorporate that feeling of giving to others in need, so that's why I went with this design," Cunningham said.

The pantry is stocked with mouthwash, lotion, floss deodorant, vegetables, frozen meals, canned goods even clothes.

"It shows that we're serving the entire community, we're trying to meet the whole needs of a child," East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Deputy Superintendent Adam Smith said.