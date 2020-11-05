Woodlawn High cancels Friday's game against Ascension due to COVID precautions

67°
Thursday, November 05 2020
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Robin Fambrough of The Advocate, as of Thursday morning, Woodlawn High School has canceled its Friday, Nov. 6 match against East Ascension High.

Fambrough says Woodlawn cited precautions against COVID as the reason for the cancellation, explaining that contact tracing involving a positive case outside of the school's football team came into play.

No further details regarding the cancellation were immediately available.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, a total of 202 COVID cases were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish's 142 schools. 

