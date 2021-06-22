Wooden board flies through windshield on Ohio interstate

PHOTO: Ohio State Highway Patrol

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio - A woman is lucky to be alive after a wooden board flew off the back of a truck and into her windshield.

Kimberly Awada's dashcam caught the horrifying moment June 17 when a six-foot-long board crashed through her windshield while driving on I-80 in Portage County.

“Did you ever watch ‘Final Destination’? That's what it was like, something out of ‘Final Destination,’ the movie ‘Final Destination,’” Kimberly Awada told WEWS.

Awada and her passenger were both uninjured. Ohio state troopers tracked down the truck's driver, who was unaware any lumber was missing from his load.

The driver received a ticket for an unsecured load violation.