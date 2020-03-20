Wonder Woman star produces 'inspiring' music video, but social media users declare it a flop

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot worked with a group of celebrities to produce a short video that they hoped would lighten America's mood as the country fights the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But, the video seemed to have the exact opposite effect.

The well-intentioned three-minute clip, which has been liked over half a million times on Instagram, begins with Gadot talking about being in day six of self-quarantine and how the situation left her "feeling a bit philosophical" about the global nature of the pandemic.

She adds that she was inspired by a viral video from Italy, currently on lockdown due to the virus, where a man plays "Imagine" on his trumpet to all the other people quarantined in their homes.

Stars like Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Maya Ruldolph, Sarah Silverman, Kristen Wiig, and Amy Adams contributed to the video.

Despite containing appearances from beloved Hollywood icons, social media users eviscerated the video, most demanding that wealthy celebrities donate money to those affected by COVID-19 instead of simply signing songs to try and make a difference.

Hey celebs, we don't want to be sung to. We want you to use a million or two of your money and order ventilators, masks, and gloves from the manufacturers then donate them to a hospital. Or pay for the salaries of an entire staff at a bar, restaurant, or daycare. #imagine — Casey Cipriani (@CaseyCip) March 19, 2020

"Imagine" if celebrities came together to donate money/resources to people actually need it



I wonder if they can :) — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) March 19, 2020

Gal Gadot and her band of celebrities right before filming their "Imagine" cover videos pic.twitter.com/ukeS5QWa02 — Jon (@prasejeebus) March 19, 2020