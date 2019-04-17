Women wanted for stealing merchandise from Family Dollar

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are looking for two women who stole from a store in Prairieville.

Earlier this month, the suspects walked into a Family Dollar on Highway 933. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the women walked off with approximately $100 worth of merchandise.

The suspects were seen driving east on Highway 933 in an older model Honda Accord.

Anyone who may have information on this case or may be able to identify this women can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.