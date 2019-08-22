87°
Women steal baby stroller from store, leave child behind

Thursday, August 22 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WLNY
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) - Two women who allegedly stole a baby stroller and left a child behind have been arrested in New Jersey.
  
A group of three women and children entered a baby store in Middletown on Aug. 16.
  
Authorities say one of the women went to the front of the store to grab the stroller, while the other two distracted an employee.
  
One of the women then returned after realizing one of the children was left behind.
  
Two of the three women have been arrested and face shoplifting and conspiracy charges. Both are from England and in their early 20s.
  
The store's owner Enelio Ortega says the women stole an English stroller that likely would have been cheaper overseas.
  
Ortega says the stroller has been returned.
  
The third woman remains at large.
