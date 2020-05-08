Women's Health Day seminar to be held online Tuesday; Sign up here

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Center for Health Equity is hosting a women's health day webinar Tuesday to promote healthier women, children, and families in Louisiana through education.

While the annual event is typically held at the State Capitol, Alma Stewart, founder of the Louisiana Center for Health Equity, started these educational forums as a way to make a difference.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the 2020 event will be held online.

The webinar event will be from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. May 12. You can register online here.

Department of health secretary, Dr. Courtney Phillips, is among other experts on the panel.

They will discuss various topics from child and maternal health to telehealth services in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Participants are encouraged to wear red to show support for the women across the nation in recognition of National Women's Health Week.

For more details about the event, visit the Women's Health Day & Retreat Facebook page.