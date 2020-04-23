Women's correctional center has more COVID-19 cases than any other Louisiana state prison

ST. GABRIEL - According to the Department of Corrections (DOC), the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel has a total of 54 coronavirus cases among its inmates and at least 20 members of its staff are also infected.

This facility has more cases than any other prison in the DOC system.

Earlier this week, the DOC reported the virus-related deaths of two inmates and two officials.

State prisons across the country have become hotbeds for virus outbreaks, but Louisiana officials say they're doing all they can to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay within each facility.