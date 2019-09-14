Latest Weather Blog
Women recreate Homer Simpson's New Orleans gobble tour
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two Swiss women have recreated Homer Simpson's gourmandizing tour of New Orleans, snarf for snarf, finger-wiggle for finger-wiggle.
Biz New Orleans reports that it took Janine Wiget of Zürich and Katrin von Niederhäusern who now lives in Stockholm, a week to duplicate the segment, which covers 54 restaurants in 1 minute, 27 seconds.
The side-by-side video created by the 30-year-old illustrators and graphic designers has attracted more than 1 million views since it was uploaded Aug. 23.
The women duplicate every action and camera angle in the sequence from "Lisa Gets the Blues," which first aired April 22, 2018.
Tourism officials are delighted. New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. president and CEO Mark Romig says it's priceless publicity.
