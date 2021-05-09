79°
Women celebrate Mother's Day at the hospital with their newborns

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - At Woman's Hospital, some women are celebrating Mother's Day by becoming mothers themselves.

Six babies have been born today, with more to come according to hospital staff. In total, there are 18 moms with newborns celebrating Mother's Day in the hospital this weekend.

Some of these proud parents have commemorated the day with pictures of them and their babies.

