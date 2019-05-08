Women buy box of Legos, find three pounds of meth inside

Photo: Statesboro Herald

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. - While shopping at a South Carolina consignment store, authorities say three Georgia women accidentally bought a box containing $40,000 of meth.

The Statesboro Herald reports that Bulloch County Sheriff's Office Investigator Jim Riggs said the women gifted the Lego box to a child, who opened it and discovered three pounds of drugs. Authorities say the women turned over the drugs to the sheriff's office, who called agents with Drug Enforcement Administration.

Riggs said authorities determined the drugs were likely mailed to the wrong address. Neither the three women nor the South Carolina consignment shop were aware of the meth and were not held responsible, Riggs said.