Latest Weather Blog
Woman who went viral for using Gorilla Glue in hair goes to St. Bernard Parish hospital for treatment
ST. BERNARD PARISH - A Louisiana resident went viral on social media after she posted a video explaining how she hasn't been able to do anything with her hair due to the fact that it's stuck to her head.
She goes by the name, Tessica, on her Instagram. Three days ago Tessica hit over a million views on Instagram after she claimed that her hair has been stuck in the style of a braided ponytail for about a month after she sprayed Gorilla Glue on her actual hair.
Tessica says she has tried to wash her hair 15 times and even used coconut oil as a last resort, but came out with no luck.
On Saturday she posted a picture of her at the St. Bernard Parish Hospital to receive treatment to undo her mistake.
Tessica's video has gone viral on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok with views topping of a million and thousands of comments.
