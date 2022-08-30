Latest Weather Blog
Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway
PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway.
A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
When more deputies arrived, the woman stabbed herself "multiple times" before they were able to subdue her. The woman, identified as 32-year-old Tabitha Mielke, was taken to a local hospital.
On further investigation, deputies identified Mielke as the woman who had stabbed a Ponchatoula store clerk four days earlier, on Friday, Aug. 26.
Trending News
Mielke was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video shows teenage burglars breaking into gun store, stealing weapons
-
Superdome field gets makeover ahead of LSU kickoff this weekend
-
Alligator Bayou Road reopens Monday after lengthy work on flood control project
-
Three teens arrested in burglary ring; 17 stolen guns found inside Baton...
-
Fuel oops has victim fighting for insurance money to fix car