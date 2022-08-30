Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway

94°
Tuesday, August 30 2022
PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway.

A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.

When more deputies arrived, the woman stabbed herself "multiple times" before they were able to subdue her. The woman, identified as 32-year-old Tabitha Mielke, was taken to a local hospital. 

On further investigation, deputies identified Mielke as the woman who had stabbed a Ponchatoula store clerk four days earlier, on Friday, Aug. 26.

Mielke was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

