Woman who shouted 'I have the virus' before coughing on food gets prison time, must pay store $30K

1 hour 56 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, August 25 2021 Aug 25, 2021 August 25, 2021 12:45 PM August 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WCYB

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - A woman who intentionally coughed and spit on food displays at a supermarket after exclaiming that she had the coronavirus will serve time in prison and must pay up thousands of dollars because of the tirade.

Margaret Cirko was first arrested after her outburst in Pennsylvania grocery store was caught on video in March 2020. Though she tested negative for the coronavirus, she later pleaded guilty to a weapons of mass destruction charge.

"People were really, really scared," Joe Fasula, a co-owner of Gerrity's, told WNEP. "We had a lot of employees that really got freaked out by the whole thing. But people kept showing up to work, and I think the customers saw that we took it very seriously, and it actually gave them some confidence that we were going to be a safe place to shop."

Cirko will serve up to two years in jail plus eight years of probation and must pay back the store $30,000 for the food she tainted. 

