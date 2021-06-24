Woman who breached Capitol receives probation in 1st sentence handed down for Jan. 6 riot

The first sentencing for participation in the violent protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 occurred Wednesday, according to ABC News.

The news outlet states that Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother and hair salon owner from Indiana pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Morgan-Lloyd was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service in addition to paying $500 in restitution.

Her case was in the hands of Washington, D.C., District Judge Royce Lamberth.

Morgan-Lloyd, who prosecutors said did not participate in any of the violence at the Capitol, posted on Facebook after the attack that it was the "best ... day ever," adding an expletive to her description.

But her attitude towards the developments of that day changed when she found herself in court.

Before her sentence was announced, Morgan-Lloyd tearfully apologized to the court for participating in what she called a "disgraceful" day.

"I went there to show support for President Trump peacefully, and I'm ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day," Morgan-Lloyd said.

She did not face any major charges for her role.

According to ABC News, as of June, approximately 500 individuals have been arrested for participating in the unprecedented riot.