Woman wanted for using cloned credit card at area Walmart

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect who used a cloned credit card at an area store last month.

The woman used the card at the Walmart on Burbank Drive on July 31. Reports say she used the card to purchase gift cards in the amount of $1,800. She was seen leaving the store in a white BMW SUV.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5009.