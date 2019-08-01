Woman wanted for attacking employee, firing weapon inside Bourbon Street bar

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are looking for a woman who opened fire inside a Bourbon Street bar over the weekend.

According to WWL-TV, the woman reportedly fired the weapon after punching a cook over the quality of her food. The woman attacked the bar employee at a location in the 400 block of Bourbon Street around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

NOPD says the woman began arguing with a cook over her food. When she began punching the employee, another person stopped the fight and escorted the woman out of the bar.

Authorities say the woman returned to the bar soon after, pulled out a handgun, and demanded a refund. When she was told to leave, the woman fired a shot into the back wall of the business.