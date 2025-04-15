81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman wanted by police for stealing credit card, buying daiquiri machine in Hammond

Tuesday, April 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Police are trying to identify a woman who stole someone's purse in a Hammond Old Navy and used a stolen credit card to buy a daiquiri machine.

On April 9, the woman was seen on camera grabbing the purse of another woman who left it unattended while shopping. The accused thief then went to Target and bought a daiquiri machine, Hammond Police said.

The woman has multiple tattoos on her hands and legs — including a heart tattoo on her right hand between her thumb and index finger.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Randall Baudier with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740 or Baudier_rf@hammond.org.

