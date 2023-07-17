90°
Woman wanted by deputies allegedly stole more than $11,000 from elderly couple
PONCHATOULA - Deputies are searching for a woman who allegedly stole several thousand dollars from an elderly couple after she was hired to take care of them.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Sharon Jones, 46, was a paid caretaker of an elderly couple. She was hired to help the couple with household chores and shopping. Jones was given a credit card and regular shopping lists to buy groceries.
A review of the couple's bank statements later showed that between February 2023 and April 2023, Jones had made multiple unauthorized purchases and ATM withdrawals totaling over $11,000.
Jones is wanted for access device fraud and identity theft.
