Woman wanted by Addis Police, other agencies for theft, vehicle theft, drug charges

Monday, November 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS — A woman is wanted in Addis for multiple crimes, including motor vehicle theft.

The woman, 35-year-old Jessica R. Simoneaux, is wanted by Addis Police and is accused of theft of over $10,000 and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. 

Simoneaux is also wanted for motor vehicle theft by another agency, Addis Police said.

