Woman wakes up to exotic cat in her bed

PHOTO: WSBTV

ATLANTA - A search is underway for an exotic cat that jumped into an Atlanta woman's bed while she was asleep.

Animal services got a call from Wednesday night saying that the cat was in the woman's bedroom. Kristine Frank told CNN the animal was just inches from her face when she woke up. Frank scared the cat out of her bed and slowly left the bedroom while her husband opened a door leading outside, allowing it to leave.

The cat ran off before an animal control crew arrived at the home, but the couple snapped a picture before it disappeared. They believe the animal came in through an open door when her husband walked their dog.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said it was a serval, which is native to Africa. There is no federal law against owning a wild cat, but keeping one is illegal in Georgia.

The cat is still on the loose, but authorities believe it's still in the area of the Capital City Country Club, between Buckhead and Brookhaven.