71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman visits jail with illegal drugs, gets locked up as well

5 hours 23 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 December 05, 2019 9:46 AM December 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Takeela Foster

BATON ROUGE – Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say a woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle crystal meth, heroin and marijuana into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to a police report, 26-year-old Takeela Foster visited Parish Prison on Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. 

But officials say when they pat searched Foster, they discovered seven blue straws, each appearing to contain ‘contraband,’ or substances that are not allowed in a prison.

Officials say after listening to phone conversations between Foster and a prison inmate they concluded that the straws not only contained contraband substances, but illegal narcotics.

The police report says the straws Foster brought to the prison contained the following items:

-2.5 grams of heroin
-3.3 grams of crystal meth
-3.1 grams of synthetic marijuana
-14.2 grams of tobacco

Foster was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include possession and distribution of illegal drugs.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days