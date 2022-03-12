43°
Woman uses stolen card for $4,000 purchase

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 10:05 AM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Best Buy.

The incident happened on May 22 at a store on Millerville Road. Reports say the victim's wallet was stolen from the trunk of her vehicle. Authorities didn't say when the wallet was stolen.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video using the victim's card and purchasing $4,822 in merchandise.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect  can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.

