43°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman uses stolen card for $4,000 purchase
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Best Buy.
The incident happened on May 22 at a store on Millerville Road. Reports say the victim's wallet was stolen from the trunk of her vehicle. Authorities didn't say when the wallet was stolen.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video using the victim's card and purchasing $4,822 in merchandise.
Trending News
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crawfish prices seeing domino effect from gas price increases
-
Local church teams up with non-profit to provide meals to those in...
-
As legislative session looms, fight over Mississippi River Bridge funding brews
-
Perkins overpass businesses plan foot path, green space to improve accessibility
-
Wave of new drilling permits in Louisiana may come with increasing oil...
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year