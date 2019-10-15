Woman turns herself in after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denham Springs

UPDATE: Police say Patricia Street, 28, has turned herself in for the hit-and-run crash in Denham Springs Tuesday.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the crash killed 44-year-old Arthur Lang.

Officers found Street at a Denham Springs Walmart after they were tipped off about a vehicle with significant damage to its front bumper. Street turned herself in after police identified her vehicle, saying she knew had hit something but didn't know it was a person.

*****

DENHAM SPRINGS -Authorities say the body of deceased man was found lying on the side of the road near Pete's Hwy. and Edgewood.

The Denham Springs Police Department found the body around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, and concluded that the man had most likely been struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver of an unknown vehicle apparently fled the scene after colliding with the individual.

Investigators are working to determine the make and model of the vehicle.

The identity of the victim is pending.

More information on the incident will be released as it becomes available.