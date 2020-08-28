Woman throws tantrum after police bust her with $200 worth of stolen groceries

THIBODAUX- Authorities have arrested a woman they say stole over $200 worth of groceries from an area store.

Police say 30-year-old Kacie Zeringue scanned $221.65 worth of items at a grocery store in the 200 block of North Canal Boulevard. Zeringue scanned her EBT card and was declined. A few items were void, bringing the total down to $203.25.

Zeringue told the cashier she had another card in her vehicle. At that point, the cashier offered to cover the $3.25 difference. While the cashier went to get her purse, authorities say Zeringue took off with the 87 unpaid items.

After identifying Zeringue, officers went to her home and found the vehicle a few houses away. Authorities learned that Zeringue had borrowed the vehicle and gave the owner some milk and a box of cereal as compensation.

At her home, Zeringue denied stealing the items. When officers told her the items had to be returned, she became upset and started throwing the items around the house.

Zeringue was booked at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and charged with felony theft and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.