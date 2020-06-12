87°
Woman thrown from boat during accident in Plaquemine waterway
PLAQUEMINE - One person is hurt after being thrown from a boat in Iberville Parish Friday afternoon.
The accident was first reported around 3:30 p.m. in the Port Allen Lock along LA 75. The Plaquemine Fire Department says the boater was thrown from her seat after the vessel hit a log.
There is no word on any other injuries at this time.
