Woman targeted by man accused of impersonating an officer assists police in his capture

Dudd Ogden

KENNER — A New Orleans woman's quick-thinking assisted Kenner Police in the capture of a man suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to WWL, authorities say 58-year-old Dudd Ogden targeted the woman early Thursday morning while she was on her way home from dropping off a friend. The woman's two-year-old god son was in the back seat of her car when she says a Chevy Silverado began tailgating her while honking and flickering its lights.

She told authorities that eventually the Chevy's driver, later identified as Ogden, pulled up behind her and began yelling at her to pull over.

She says she did, but instead of getting out of her vehicle, she locked her doors and dialed 9-1-1.

The woman claims she spoke to the dispatcher while Ogden approached her car and tried to open her door, saying he was an undercover police officer. She says upon demanding to see his badge, Ogden showed her an empty plastic ID card holder attached to a landyard.

After she told him she'd called police, Ogden allegedly returned to his truck and attempted to flee. But the woman says she pulled her car in front of his truck, blocking him in. Within moments, Kenner Police arrived and found FBI and CIA hats in Ogden's car. They said he confessed to claiming he was an undercover officer.

The 58-year-old Mississippi native was arrested on charges of impersonating an officer.

Authorities praised the woman for her quick thinking. Lt. Michael Cunningham, spokesperson for Kenner Police said, "She did everything right, by the book. That's how it should be done. And she really needs to be commended for that."

Police say if you're ever pulled over by someone you suspect may not be a police officer, use your hazard lights, slow down and call 911. A real officer will understand the situation. If it's not a real officer, this will give police time to respond.