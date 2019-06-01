92°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman taking photos dies in plunge off California waterfall
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a woman plunged to her death down a Northern California waterfall after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos.
The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that the woman died Friday at Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay State Park.
The approximately 50-foot-tall (15-meter) falls overlook Lake Tahoe.
The district says called her death "a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas."
The woman was not identified.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night
-
Laine Hardy makes appearance on late-night WBRZ TV show
-
Teen, two small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night