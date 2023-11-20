55°
Woman taking extra precautions after her car was stolen using trendy technique

Sunday, November 19 2023
By: Alexis Marigny

GONZALES - A woman in Gonzales says her car was stolen without the thieves ever touching the key. 

Cara Shanks says her car was stolen from her Gonzales apartment Nov. 3. 

"I came out to go to work, and my car was gone, so I called the police," she said.

Shanks said officers told her the car was involved in a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road. Police told Shanks the thieves ditched her car and stole another.

Shanks said officers were confused how the thieves stole the car without the key. They thought maybe the key was in range to start and steal the car. Police told Shanks it was likely the thieves cloned the key with a new method called relay car theft. 

On Nov. 9, Shanks got the car back from the impound lot, where it was brought after the shooting. For more answers she turned to social media. 

"There were almost 100 responses of people that have had this happen," she said.

Now, Shanks uses a key sleeve which she says protects her from future attacks. Cars won't open or start if the key is in the protective sleeve. 

For additional safety, car sites recommend steering wheel locks as an added layer of protection. 

