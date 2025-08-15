88°
Woman taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by train overnight
BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after she was reportedly struck by a train late Thursday night.
Emergency officials said the crash happened on Gayosa Street shortly before midnight. Police said the 40-year-old woman was attempting to crawl under the train while it was stopped, but then it began to move.
Her injuries were reported to be critical but non-life-threatening.
