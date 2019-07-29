89°
Woman sustains minor injuries after being hit by vehicle on Monterrey Dr.
BATON ROUGE- Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning.
The crash was reported before 7:30 a.m. at Monterrey Drive near Redwood Drive. Authorities say the woman suffered minor injuries.
No further information was provided.
