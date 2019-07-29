84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman sustains minor injuries after being hit by vehicle on Monterrey Dr.

Monday, July 29 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning.

The crash was reported before 7:30 a.m. at Monterrey Drive near Redwood Drive. Authorities say the woman suffered minor injuries.

No further information was provided.

