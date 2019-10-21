75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman suspected in fatal poisoning may have also killed husband

2 hours 23 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 October 21, 2019 9:22 AM October 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Meshell Hale, accused of poisoning boyfriend & suspected of killing husband
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Prosecutors in Louisiana want jurors to know that a woman being tried in the poisoning of her boyfriend may have also killed her husband a year later.
  
The Advocate reports prosecutors have asked to introduce the evidence at the trial of 51-year-old Meshell Hale.
  
Hale is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Damian Skipper. She remains under investigation but not charged in the suspicious death of Arthur Noflin Jr. in 2016. Prosecutor Dana Cummings says Noflin's death is "so intertwined with the offense charged that the state could not accurately present its case without reference to it."
  
Hale's lawyers say she's not guilty, and granting the request would unfairly lead jurors to conclude "where there's smoke, there's fire," which a fair trial is designed to prevent.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days