Woman stole nearly $800 in vodka, toilet paper from local Walmart
GONZALES - Police are looking for a shoplifter who loaded her cart with hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol and toilet paper and strolled out of the store without paying.
The Gonzales Police Department says the theft happened May 12 at the area Walmart. Photos released by the department show the woman carting around a trove of vodka and large packs of toilet paper.
Police say the woman walked out with 21 bottles of Tito's Vodka and five total cases of Scott's and Cotton Comfort toilet paper. The items carried a combined worth of $784.05.
The thief then fled the store in a dark-colored sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 225-647-9572.
