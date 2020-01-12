Latest Weather Blog
Woman steals ID to get six-figure job, but can't do the work
COVINGTON, La. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 41-year-old woman used another woman's ID to get a job in Louisiana and was quickly promoted to a senior position with a six-figure salary, but her scheme had a flaw: She couldn't do the work.
District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced by email Friday that a St. Tammany Parish jury deliberated just 15 minutes before convicting Cindy White of Slidell of identity theft. A company hired White in 2015 as a human resources manager at $95,000 a year, and promoted her five months later to a $105,000 position as senior human resources director.
Montgomery says her fraud was exposed after the company realized she was delegating much of her work. Investigators found she had copied another woman's resume from LinkedIn and stolen her identity numbers from another website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension businesses expecting influx of visitors with championship weekend
-
New Orleans officials talk weather, traffic and security ahead of national championship
-
LSU arrives in New Orleans for national championship game
-
Superdome field painted for National Championship
-
Game Day Traffic Closures in NOLA