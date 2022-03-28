Woman steals car an hour after being released from St. Tammany Parish jail

73°
Monday, March 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A woman was re-booked in jail an hour after her release when she stole a car Monday afternoon. 

Deputies said Sarah Connors was released at 3:45 p.m. and almost immediately stole a red Camaro from a fast food restaurant in Covington. 

Connors tried to run from police and crashed the Camaro off the US-190 Fairway Drive exit. 

Connors was taken to a medical facility after the crash. 

Deputies said Connors was released on bond for misdemeanor theft and drug charges.

