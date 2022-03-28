Woman steals car an hour after being released from St. Tammany Parish jail

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A woman was re-booked in jail an hour after her release when she stole a car Monday afternoon.

Deputies said Sarah Connors was released at 3:45 p.m. and almost immediately stole a red Camaro from a fast food restaurant in Covington.

Connors tried to run from police and crashed the Camaro off the US-190 Fairway Drive exit.

Connors was taken to a medical facility after the crash.

Deputies said Connors was released on bond for misdemeanor theft and drug charges.