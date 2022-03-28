73°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman steals car an hour after being released from St. Tammany Parish jail
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A woman was re-booked in jail an hour after her release when she stole a car Monday afternoon.
Deputies said Sarah Connors was released at 3:45 p.m. and almost immediately stole a red Camaro from a fast food restaurant in Covington.
Connors tried to run from police and crashed the Camaro off the US-190 Fairway Drive exit.
Connors was taken to a medical facility after the crash.
Trending News
Deputies said Connors was released on bond for misdemeanor theft and drug charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mail bins hit once again at Millwood Drive postal office
-
USPS asking homeowners to move mailboxes across highway, residents fear it's too...
-
'This makes the state look bad;' Lawmakers grill Civil Service about pay...
-
New bill proposed to help teacher crisis
-
St. James: Heart of Baton Rouge - Sunday Journal
Sports Video
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....